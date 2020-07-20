Funt: Ballplayers do a spit-take

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the virus-plagued season, Major League Baseball has come up with special rules that players will find even more challenging than a sharp slider in the dirt. No showering at the ballpark. No sunflower seeds. No high-fives. In all, the pandemic protocol runs 120 pages.

The rule that is likely to cause the most consternation, however, is the ban on spitting.

Baseball is the nation’s most saliva-oriented sport. You don’t see NBA players spitting on their hands before taking a shot; golfers don’t spit on the green, and I rather doubt that helmeted football players do much expectorating. But spitting is an integral part of the National Pastime.

I know a lot about this. During the 2003 season I arranged a “Candid Camera” scene in which I pretended to be from the commissioner’s office, and I lectured players on the Yankees about the urgent need to curb spitting—especially in nationally televised games. Every player I met with privately before a game against the Angels was gobsmacked.

“We’ve monitored you spitting 847 times so far this season,” I told the team’s all-star catcher Jorge Posada. He nervously asked me to assure the commissioner he would try to cut back, but said it wouldn’t be easy.