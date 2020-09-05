Funt: A summer of Labor Days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“How was your vacation?” used to be the standard query at Labor Day. Not this year.

For many people summer vacation became summer furlough.

We took walks, but instead of stopping to chat with neighbors, we crossed the street as they approached. Handshakes and hugs were replaced by waves.

Buying produce at farmers’ markets gave way to planting veggies in containers on the fire escape.

We found time to clean the garage and discovered camping gear that reminded us how summer used to be.

The book bag sat next to our couch, not beside a beach chair. Those who ventured to the shore wound up on the news as social-distancing scofflaws.

Televised sports were better than nothing—but not by much. Baseball was turned over to The Cardboard Fans of Summer.

The truck at the curb brought Amazon staples, not summer treats from the Good Humor man.

Watching multiple episodes of old TV shows was no longer considered bingeing—it became a nightly routine.

Back on Memorial Day, Zooming was exciting. By Labor Day it was a drag.