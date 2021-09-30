Flowers: Why I think feminism is a farce

Whenever I write about abortion, I get a lot of pushback from people who disagree.

I fully admit that I’m an extremist when it comes to whether a child has a right to be born. There is no wiggle room for me, no negotiation, no gray areas. The “rape and incest” exceptions are what my old law professors used to call “red herrings” used to shut down discussion.

I am a conservative, an anti-feminist, a woman of the far right. I was a Republican and I was a Democrat and I was an independent but even through those partisan mutations, my identity remained constant: I hate liberalism. There’s no way to sugar coat it or conjure a Kumbaya moment: At my core, I reject anything that smacks of progressive policy.

The fact that I work with asylum applicants, something that would normally place me in the “enemy” camp for some Republicans and many “seal the border” conservatives, does not change my beliefs that every human life has dignity and should be treated with respect until it no longer deserves that treatment. That’s a conservative position, one that recognizes a tradition that derives from our Founders: We all have an inalienable right to life. We also have the liberty to make mistakes, but the obligation to bear the consequences. As for the pursuit of happiness, I’ll leave that to AOC and the folks at the Met Gala.