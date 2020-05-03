Flowers: Where’s #MeToo on Joe Biden allegations?

The hashtag “believe all women” arose before Christine Blasey Ford launched her PR campaign, complete with slick D.C. lawyers and a cacophony of media noise, against Kavanaugh, but ended up becoming the slogan of the hearings. We were told to simply suspend skepticism, inquiry and a requirement that guilt—and not innocence—be proven. Those of us who questioned both the veracity and the plausibility of Blasey Ford’s narrative—one contested by even her closest teenage girlfriend who presumably would have confirmed her tale of assault—were pilloried as sexist abettors of the patriarchy.

Given my past experience, you can forgive me for expecting that the minute Reade alleged that Biden had pushed her against a wall in the hallways of the Senate and forcibly penetrated her, there would have been a call for some sort of investigation similar to what Kavanaugh endured. At the very least, you’d agree that the front pages of every newspaper would be filled with quotes from prominent women’s advocates seeking information and advocacy on behalf of the accuser, for these much more serious allegations than those launched against Kavanaugh. After all, this was a sitting U.S. senator—not a teenage boy—accused of actual physical penetration.