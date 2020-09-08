Flowers: Splitting hairs with Pelosi

But it’s more than just mere hypocrisy on Nancy’s part.

When Mayor Jim Kenney traveled down to a Maryland restaurant to have some crabcakes and some respite while indoor dining remained banned in Philadelphia, I was annoyed at the garden variety hypocrisy. And he did apologize, albeit belatedly. But it was an apology.

Far from seeking forgiveness, or even acknowledging that she had done anything wrong, the Speaker of the House offered this gem: “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to…many times. It was as set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a set up.”

And then, if this weren’t enough of a study in California Chutzpah she added: “I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up.”

Digest that for a moment. Nancy, who violated her own deeply-held principles on pandemic shutdowns, on wearing masks, on being “all in this together,” blamed the person whose livelihood is being destroyed by those principles. And she wants an apology.

Allo, Marie Antoinette, tu as un coup de fil de 2020. (For those of you who didn’t major in French, that would be “Hello Marie Antoinette, 2020 is calling.”)