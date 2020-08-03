Flowers: Some do the jobs they're paid to do ... without fail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wrote a column a short while back about teachers who didn’t want to go back to school until they could be guaranteed that everything was safe. The reaction to my suggestion that teachers shouldn’t demand absolute guarantees of safety, which is pretty much what they’ve been doing, made me think about other “essential” workers during this time of crisis, people who really have no other choice than to show up for work and hope that the gods and a competent Secretary of Health are protecting them.

In particular, I thought about sanitation workers. In the Philadelphia area where I live, the trash has been piling up. That is a function of several things, including a number of personnel calling in sick, a larger volume of trash produced by the hoards of stay-at-home workers, and the difficulty of dealing with other people’s waste products when you are trying to stay safe yourself. I understand this, and I haven’t opened my mouth once to complain about the piles of trash on my street. I really haven’t.

You know why I haven’t? His name was Michael Fusco. Mike, as his friends called him, was a sweet-tempered beanpole of a man, with a mischievous expression in his brown eyes, a weathered faced even in his early 40s, calloused hands, and a contagious smile. His loves were his wife Mamie, unfiltered Chesterfields, flannel shirts, and his first grandchild: Me.