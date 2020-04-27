Flowers: Now is no time to pat ourselves on the back

And then there are the journalists like Chris Cuomo on CNN who make a very big deal about having contracted COVID-19 and chronicle it for the country on a daily basis, but who cannot escape the triumphalist tone of having suffered, and made it through the dark tunnel to the other side.

The people of 1918 did not need to have songs written to tell them how wonderful they were, nor did they get a kick out of businesses telling them that the mere fact of survival was a sign of virtue. I’m reading “The Great Influenza” by John Barry while quarantined at home, and the stories of families destroyed and cities devastated by another “invisible enemy” are heartbreaking. The difference is that you grasp the gritty, almost fatalistic pragmatism of our Philadelphia ancestors, trapped in the city that registered the second highest number of deaths during that earlier pandemic.

If we were to demand that same level of stoicism today, we’d be looked at as heartless, crazy, or both. That’s because we are so conditioned to avoiding the harsher realities of life, and worry either about giving too much offense or not enough praise. Partly it’s because of the “everyone deserves a trophy” syndrome, but mostly I think that it stems from this inability to face the fact that there are some things we cannot fix, and some things we cannot control. So staying in our homes is both a way to take our own destiny in our hands, as well as show everyone just how fierce we are in staring down forces that are much greater than us. We are not only going to flatten that damned curve, we are going to wrestle it to the ground.