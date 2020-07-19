Flowers: Media shouldn't ignore attacks on Catholic faith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were church burnings this month, and statues of the Blessed Virgin were vandalized. You wouldn’t know it, though, if you depended on the local media for your news.

When I searched the internet for “Catholic churches vandalized” near “the newspaper of record,” or used the terms “Catholic relics destroyed” near “papers for which I do not write,” the only thing that came up were cases from almost ten years ago. And there was scant mention in the national media as well.

So I will talk about hate crimes, the kind that rarely gets the type of attention they deserve. The following incidents happened in July:

– Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Marion County, Florida, was set on fire after a man named Steven Anthony Shields (why do they always have three names?) rammed his vehicle into the vestibule and poured gasoline in the foyer;

– The Church of San Gabriel in Los Angeles caught fire under suspicious circumstances, right before its 250th anniversary;

– A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary which had been set up decades before in honor of World War II veterans was set on fire outside of a Boston church;

– A similar statue of Mary was vandalized outside of Cathedral Prep School and Seminary in Queens, N.Y.