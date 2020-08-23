Flowers: Dems hit a new low with convention speech

But Urquiza’s use of her father’s death to advance a political agenda hit me in the solar plexus. She is, like so many of her generation and political formation, a master of social media, where appearance matters much more than substance. If we can convince people that what they see is the actual reality, perhaps it will prevent them from thinking for themselves and searching for the truth. If we can go after a despised president in the process, so much the better.

We don’t know how Mark Anthony Urquiza contracted COVID, although it is possible, as his daughter suggests, that he was infected after that ill-advised visit to a karaoke bar. But Donald Trump did not tell him to go to that bar with friends. Donald Trump did not pay his bar tab, and did not tell everyone that the virus was a hoax. In my personal view, the president has been far too cavalier about the virus and has not listened to his more seasoned advisers. He has not, in my opinion, set the best example. I do not look to him for medical guidance.