Flowers: Charlotte's Web: The awful price of this pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has turned our world upside down. We work from home. School is cancelled indefinitely. Weddings, graduations, baptisms and all of the other indicia of the normal trajectory of a human life are suspended. This is what it must like to be in Limbo, that now defunct Catholic state of existence without boundary, but also without God. The anxiety is real, palpable and weighs on all of us. On some, though, the weight is much heavier.

There is a little girl who should have had no weights on her young shoulders. She should, after so many years of sorrow and pain, been well and happy and enjoying the budding spring. She earned her hard-bought happiness, through a sacrifice that no one anticipated. But the coronavirus stole from her the life she should have had.

Charlotte Figi was a child when she started having terrible seizures. Nothing could stop them, and their violence and unpredictability caused her desperate parents to look everywhere for a cure, or at least some respite from the tremors and the terror. Her condition, called Dravet Syndrome, was a rare form of epilepsy that couldn’t be controlled by any known medication. She wasn’t expected to live past the age of 10.