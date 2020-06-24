Flowers: Beware the digital KGB roaming the streets

But Cooper did not deserve to be destroyed by the torch-bearing mobs. She is a human being who made a horrible mistake. I’d even concede that “mistake” is too kind a description. She committed a crime.

This, however, did not make her a monster, despite the gleeful campaign of the social media mobs to twist her into that caricature. She did not deserve to have her name and private information doxxed, her livelihood stripped from her, strangers calling for her to be raped or killed, all sorts of vile things being said that will reverberate forever on the internet. If you think that this is okay, and that we can define a person by one vile act, one captured moment, one unjustified, nauseating, selfish and yes – racist – act, then please be prepared to live each moment of your own lives as if a film crew were following you around.

And that’s not an idle threat, or empty suggestion. People are now walking around with their iPhones and other portable recording devices, playing “gotcha” with philosophical enemies. I’m not talking about folks filming instances of criminal activity, or even trying to document what they think is a bad arrest or brutality on the part of the police (which, more times than not, is not).