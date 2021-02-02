Flowers: A true political hero for our times

No.

The day after his arrest, Navalny’s network released the results of a mammoth investigation into Putin’s wealth, exposing a massive web of corruption.

Some call this political courage foolish. What purpose, they asked, could his martyrdom serve?

Last month, we celebrated the birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In life, he was a force of nature and a reckoning for the citizens of two separate Americas who could not reconcile their differences without fury and blood. And then, as a victim of that fury and in the crucible of that blood, he became a myth that resonates to this day.

That is what will happen to Alexei Navalny, if he does not leave that Moscow jail. His voice, powerful as it was even across the oceans, will become a constant crashing cymbal to those who want to listen, who care to pay attention and who cherish freedom. It motivated thousand and thousands all over the world to march with his name on their lips, demanding his freedom.

After the riots on Jan. 6, Democrats, politicians snapped into action. They sent out letters, they promised impeachment, they acted like protagonists of their own private Alamos with their claims of courage under fire. And they called for retribution, truth and “reconciliation.”