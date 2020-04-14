Flowers: A final, cruel slap in the face for lives turned upside down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When my mother passed away, I was sleeping in the same room. We had taken her home from hospice, and her hospital bed was in the bedroom she had shared with my father for decades.

The night that she died, I was able to sit with her and hold her hand and monitor her breathing, laborious and pained, as she moved from one life to the next. I sang “You are are my sunshine” into her ears, not knowing if she heard me, but hoping that there was some recognition of that song, the one that her father used to sing to her as a child. She died in the early hours of an August morning, before sunrise. To have been with her, along with my siblings, was a gift and a grace.

I thought of my mother’s passing when I heard of the family in Washington state who lost their own mother to coronavirus. Six children, all under the age of 25, were deprived of those last moments of connection and farewell because of the highly communicable infection that has shut down our cities and made us prisoners in our homes. Six children were forced to say goodbye through a walkie talkie that had been placed by their mother’s pillow, since none of them were able to be in the same room with her. They could only watch, through a glass, as she died.