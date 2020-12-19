Some of the best emails I receive come from readers asking questions about our coverage. Legitimate questions, great thoughts, and sometimes concerns.
Nowhere has this proven more true than with our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Oh sure, I've had people ask me if the pandemic is real, if the statistics are manipulated or why we never cared this much as a society about the flu.
At this point, 10 months into a pandemic that has resulted in 245 deaths and more than 8,500 cases in Cumberland County, I can assure you the pandemic is real. The impact is real.
I have also received multiple questions seeking answers. Why does the state Department of Health do this? Why did Gov. Tom Wolf do that? Why don't people wear masks? How can I help?
We don't always have the answers — data, like a pandemic, is messy and inconsistent — but we have made it a point since the beginning of this pandemic to focus our energy on providing as much information and effort as we can on a daily basis to find answers, to provide guidance.
It all started in earnest for us on March 13, when we produced the following set of stories for readers:
- High school sports shut down
- Penn State canceled all competition
- Local colleges suspended sports
- Schools closed for two weeks
- Municipalities started closing offices
- First three cases of COVID reported in Cumberland County
- Claremont Nursing Home closed to visitors
This is the point when things got real for us, and for you.
Reporter Tammie Gitt and Managing Editor Naomi Creason have taken the reins from the start to lead the way for us with data, updates and stories focused on our county and our communities. Everyone on our small staff has stepped up to fill in on any given day for a story — and a year — that will change all of our lives moving forward.
Tammie is our data person (along with our Carlisle person and our community person and our social media person — we all wear a lot of hats here). A few weeks into this public health crisis, she began tracking the data for Cumberland County, our southcentral region and even across the state. It gave us — and you — reference points throughout our coverage to know what the shifts in case counts truly meant on a given day, a given week.
Support Local Journalism
She made charts, graphs, interactive maps and collections of data. She updates it every day and now produces a daily video update on the COVID numbers. Our daily reports at noon are built around that data with a goal to show you numbers, trends and percentages every day as the pandemic continues.
Naomi (who handles about 100 daily tasks for us) started developing our story coverage a few days into the pandemic when she wrote about the impact on local colleges and their students. Since then, she's produced numerous news features looking at the impact the pandemic has on our communities and our health care systems. Her story ideas and coverage have been invaluable, and it shows in the number of times they have been read online.
Throw in Sentinel Chief Photographer (and videographer) Jason Malmont stepping into this environment to document a pandemic in photos, Reporter Joe Cress providing historical and education perspective, Reporter Zack Hoopes tracking the economic impact and struggles for our local businesses, and Sports Editor Jake Adams and Sports Reporter Mallory Merda documenting the highs and lows for our local high school athletes (while also producing COVID news stories and data updates — yes, they do everything).
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in
This pandemic has been a lot, something I know everyone feels in some way. Stress, anxiety, health, constant changes, worries, restrictions, masks and the unknown.
We've been with you every step of the way with a goal to provide information, data, visuals and coverage that helps, informs and documents this amazing time in all of our lives. We are living this with you. We have some of the same questions, doubts, concerns and worries.
I'm proud of our staff and the work they do. This is just one shining example of the impact high-quality, locally focused journalism can have on our communities.
I hope you will support that work, support the value of having local coverage, local photos, local data and local journalism. Become a member of our team — it's just $5 for 5 months of that local journalism. I think it's a deal, and I think what we do matters.
And, as always, keep sending me your questions, your story suggestions and your comments to jpratt@cumberlink.com. I welcome them every day.
Historic look at pandemics
Before Pennsylvania officially got its first positive COVID-19 test, I took a deep dive into the history of modern global diseases.
Although the attempt was to show how other diseases spread and how they were contained, it was just as educational for me to learn what exactly was considered a pandemic and what wasn't, as well as what failed and what worked in mitigating the diseases.
In the last two decades, the bulk of the information regarding the causes, failures and successes of global spread of diseases was available after the concern and media attention had passed. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lingered and surged over the last nine months, the others were better contained and more easily fell under the radar of those unaffected by the disease.
Just as it was interesting to read scientists' studies of what transpired with these other modern diseases, it may be as much of, if not more of a lesson in the future when officials determine the exact spread and rise across the globe, if politics in various countries allow such studies to take place.
Pushing for more information
The scope of information that the state Department of Health had to handle and make public was unprecedented. The department may have been used to reporting data on the seasonal flu and West Nile Virus cases, but a global pandemic was simply on a different scale.
And though the department has steadily grown its output of public information and data, not all of that was available at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.
One area of chief concern was long-term care. With the governor's shutdown order, the majority of the worst cases were being detected in nursing homes.
The problem was, the only information the Department of Health offered to the public was a look at cases in each county - not by facility.
I think it was important for our newspaper, as well as plenty of others, to keep noting discrepancies and the need for further information that readers and residents wanted as concerns rose over the disease. With push from residents and others across the state, the department now has weekly updates to facilities (though they are still self-reporting) as well as other breakdowns of information covering age, co-morbidities and hospitalizations.
Need for primary care
When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the country, there were obvious concerns over certain areas of health care: emergency treatment, hospital capacity, long-term nursing care, finances and availability of personal protective equipment.
With Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order, however, primary care physicians sounded the alarm about a potentially unseen danger: waiting for non-COVID care.
Dr. Baxter Wellmon of Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg contacted The Sentinel in hopes of getting his and other patients back to see their doctors, whether that meant just a phone call or assuring them of safety measures for an in-person visit.
From a reporting standpoint, it's not often we hear from doctors directly without having contacted them first, but Dr. Wellmon clearly had a passion for getting his message out that he hoped would save lives.
One nurse's sacrifice
Especially in the early months of COVID-19, convincing residents of the dangers of the disease was a difficult task.
With the shutdown order, few people knew someone first-hand who had the disease or worried for someone in an affected long-term care facility, and a pandemic on this scale had simply not been experienced by most people living today.
That's why it had been so important to hear from someone who both saw patients struggling with the disease and who struggled with it herself.
Jan Mercer, who volunteered to move from her department to help with COVID-19 patients at Holy Spirit Hospital, then-owned by Geisinger, was very open about the fear she saw in patients and her own fear she experienced after her diagnosis and hospitalization.
And, perhaps more importantly, she was very detailed about the aftermath of the disease - how it wasn't just the brush with death at the hospital, but its lasting effects on her lungs about which she wanted people to know.
Her story was the clearest sense early on just what dangers this disease truly posed to health care workers and residents in general.
Learning a new story
As coverage continued with COVID-19 and the election, The Sentinel staff got chances to write something a little different with a different focus. With our paper's Inspire quarterly section, we've been able to profile people known and unknown with stories we may not have heard before.
I hadn't heard Don Geistwhite's story before.
When I first arrived at The Sentinel as just a cub reporter, I was assigned to cover two municipalities - Mechanicsburg and Middlesex Township. The latter is where I would meet Geistwhite as one of the township supervisors.
More than 10 years later, I'd finally learn more about the man and his unusual path in the military. Not every story made it to print, but it was a joy to sit down with him and hear about the colorful characters he's met, all at a time when connecting with someone new (or someone from the past) wasn't an easy achievement.
Carlisle native Rick Burkholder heads to Super Bowl LIV
This story never would have happened without an email from our sports editor, Jake Adams, that started with the line, "It's a long shot, but ..."
A couple of emails back and forth to the press office for the Kansas City Chiefs landed the long shot. A few days before the Super Bowl, I talked to Rick Burkholder, the vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.
He may have risen to the highest ranks of his profession, but our conversation showed him to be a Carlisle boy at heart.
Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter
The year started with its share of emergencies.
In January, a helicopter crashed in Silver Spring Township, killing two. On Feb. 4, a man died in an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. In a span of 24 hours Feb. 16-17, Carlisle saw two house fires that reached two-alarms.
It was a busy start to the year that would only get worse.
On Monday, March 9, firefighter Jerome Guise died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. A resident of the home, Jessica Diehl, also died.
Several stories were written that week about the fire and its aftermath. This one includes Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst's memories about Guise and about his last fire so it seemed a good one to choose.
I didn't want a list of stories looking back at 2020 to overlook Guise and what he meant to the community as a member of their fire company.
Carlisle comes together for coronavirus response
There were a couple of themes that kept coming up in my work throughout 2020. One was how national conversations on racial justice were playing out locally. More on that later in this collection.
The other is how the Carlisle community rose to the challenge of the pandemic whether it was a local distillery, Hook & Flask, making hand sanitizer, or a local radio personality, Phil George, rediscovering his love for art to create prints of downtown businesses to benefit the business itself.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Carlisle Community Action Network came together to organize a response to needs emerging from the pandemic and from the transition to largely online lives.
They've continued to work through the pandemic, most recently launching a campaign to encourage mask wearing in downtown businesses.
Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County
Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.
Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.
The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.
It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.
Business closings mark the end of an era
Two businesses, each representing more than a century of service to Carlisle, closed in 2020.
Wardecker's Menswear closed in October. Owner Fred Wardecker said the decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wardecker's closing came about two months after word that George's Flowers was closing after 110 years in business. It was difficult for Doug George to talk about the decision to close the family business, but he wanted most for people to remember his father, Jimmie, and his aunt, Nancy, who were the heart and soul of the shop.
Farm Show cows
The local photo calendar always kicks off with January’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Just like farmers, you rise hours before the sun and and strap in for a week of long, hard work. It feels like a lifetime ago that I arrived at the Farm Show Arena around 4:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of what this show means to the people who participate generation after generation.
An hour in, I spotted a group walking their prized cows from a holding area to the Main Hall entrance. I walked outside and grabbed this shot, one I’d never gotten despite years of making early-morning trips to the show. It’s always rewarding to capture familiar sights in a new way.
Sheep to shawl
For me, one of the Farm Show’s most fun events is the Sheep to Shawl competition.
While competitors race to sheer a sheep and turn wool into textiles, people of all ages crowd into the arena and talk to each other for hours. It’s almost like stepping back in time. People discuss spinning techniques, wool quality and the final products — which are always works of art.
The fact this event has never lost popularity is a testament to the power of watching raw materials become useful items.
High school sports in a pandemic
The coronavirus impacted our student athletes tremendously. As football season geared up in the midst of a global pandemic, the kids, coaches, parents and school districts had so much to consider.
This shot, from a Camp Hill Lions football practice this fall, is one of my favorites because it captures a little bit of normalcy. For one hour, in a golden haze, all that existed was football, the crunch of pads colliding and coaches barking “again!”
This shows the whole team working together, improving their skills so that on Friday night they could play the game they love in front of a small crowd of parents and friends.
Capturing a moment
Features are what photographers live for — those unexpected moments that capture life. We shoot every day so our skills are honed to capture that moment when it arrives.
Having wrapped up coverage of brave fire crews fighting a Newville barn fire on a hot day, I was walking back to my car and spotted a young boy, dressed as a firefighter, leaping over the hoses. He even had a bullhorn to shout orders.
My camera went up instantly. In thinking about that shot, I wondered if, in five or 20 years, there will be conversation at the family table about that time the barn burned down but Mason made the newspaper. And maybe someone will jump up, grab a scrapbook and the family will smile and remember an excited little boy instead of a difficult time.
Saluting an officer
Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller passed away in May after a battle with cancer.
At the pandemic’s height, his funeral procession passed through downtown Carlisle. Police, fire, emergency officers and other first responders from around the region, as well as community members, strapped on masks and lined High Street to give Tim a hero’s farewell.
It was an emotional event indicative of how this community cares about those who swore to protect them. I was honored to document this beautiful tribute to a man, and our town.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!