Some of the best emails I receive come from readers asking questions about our coverage. Legitimate questions, great thoughts, and sometimes concerns.

Nowhere has this proven more true than with our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Oh sure, I've had people ask me if the pandemic is real, if the statistics are manipulated or why we never cared this much as a society about the flu.

At this point, 10 months into a pandemic that has resulted in 245 deaths and more than 8,500 cases in Cumberland County, I can assure you the pandemic is real. The impact is real.

I have also received multiple questions seeking answers. Why does the state Department of Health do this? Why did Gov. Tom Wolf do that? Why don't people wear masks? How can I help?

We don't always have the answers — data, like a pandemic, is messy and inconsistent — but we have made it a point since the beginning of this pandemic to focus our energy on providing as much information and effort as we can on a daily basis to find answers, to provide guidance.

It all started in earnest for us on March 13, when we produced the following set of stories for readers:

High school sports shut down

Penn State canceled all competition

Local colleges suspended sports

Schools closed for two weeks

Municipalities started closing offices

First three cases of COVID reported in Cumberland County

Claremont Nursing Home closed to visitors

This is the point when things got real for us, and for you.

Reporter Tammie Gitt and Managing Editor Naomi Creason have taken the reins from the start to lead the way for us with data, updates and stories focused on our county and our communities. Everyone on our small staff has stepped up to fill in on any given day for a story — and a year — that will change all of our lives moving forward.

Tammie is our data person (along with our Carlisle person and our community person and our social media person — we all wear a lot of hats here). A few weeks into this public health crisis, she began tracking the data for Cumberland County, our southcentral region and even across the state. It gave us — and you — reference points throughout our coverage to know what the shifts in case counts truly meant on a given day, a given week.

She made charts, graphs, interactive maps and collections of data. She updates it every day and now produces a daily video update on the COVID numbers. Our daily reports at noon are built around that data with a goal to show you numbers, trends and percentages every day as the pandemic continues.

Naomi (who handles about 100 daily tasks for us) started developing our story coverage a few days into the pandemic when she wrote about the impact on local colleges and their students. Since then, she's produced numerous news features looking at the impact the pandemic has on our communities and our health care systems. Her story ideas and coverage have been invaluable, and it shows in the number of times they have been read online.

Throw in Sentinel Chief Photographer (and videographer) Jason Malmont stepping into this environment to document a pandemic in photos, Reporter Joe Cress providing historical and education perspective, Reporter Zack Hoopes tracking the economic impact and struggles for our local businesses, and Sports Editor Jake Adams and Sports Reporter Mallory Merda documenting the highs and lows for our local high school athletes (while also producing COVID news stories and data updates — yes, they do everything).

This pandemic has been a lot, something I know everyone feels in some way. Stress, anxiety, health, constant changes, worries, restrictions, masks and the unknown.

We've been with you every step of the way with a goal to provide information, data, visuals and coverage that helps, informs and documents this amazing time in all of our lives. We are living this with you. We have some of the same questions, doubts, concerns and worries.

I'm proud of our staff and the work they do. This is just one shining example of the impact high-quality, locally focused journalism can have on our communities.

I hope you will support that work, support the value of having local coverage, local photos, local data and local journalism. Become a member of our team — it's just $5 for 5 months of that local journalism. I think it's a deal, and I think what we do matters.

And, as always, keep sending me your questions, your story suggestions and your comments to jpratt@cumberlink.com. I welcome them every day.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

