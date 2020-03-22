Editor's Note: Coronavirus is more than a story to us

This is more than a story for us.

Coronavirus is more than a page view, an article or a Tweet.

This is about our lives, your lives and how they change now and moving forward.

As we enter into the second week of a more defined social distancing pattern in our communities in Cumberland County, we’re where you are (or should be) with this whole virus thing — sitting at home, trying to figure out what it means.

And just like you, we don’t have all the answers, which makes us anxious. We have no control. We just stay home.

What we do have is the opportunity to chase down facts (local government agency responses), numbers (Department of Health testing information), data (positive virus test results in the county) and valued opinions (from EMS officials and political leaders) and send them your way.

So we spend our days at home searching for and publishing all the details we can find and asking questions. Reporter Tammie Gitt was one of the first people in the area to develop an interactive map to track the virus test results in Pennsylvania and the county, which we posted on Cumberlink.com. Then she added an interactive timeline on Cumberlink to track how the virus has spread in the county.