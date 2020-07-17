Community Voices: Why we should care about racism

It is silly to believe that racism is not an integral component to how the institutions and systems of this country function. The United States has never had a “post-racial” period like some people are so fast to claim. There is nothing “post-racial” about Black human beings being disproportionately killed by the police. This has been happening for decades.

Just like any problem, to fix racism we have to actually talk about it and talk about it more. We need to see race. I used to say I was “colorblind” before someone explained to me why that was wrong. To say you are “colorblind” is ignorant and counterproductive. Acknowledging the differences in lived experiences and recognizing sociopolitical disparities is how we start to solve the issue. Pushing for changes in policy and funding reallocation is how we stop Black lives — like Breonna Taylor’s, George Floyd’s, and countless others — from being killed.

And this is where it hits my world the most. I think about all of my Black friends — hometown and at college in Philadelphia where I attend St. Joseph’s University — and how their world is so different from my world. Their world is navigating through a lifetime where their Black skin and coiled hair could equate to a quick death.