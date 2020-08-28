Community Voices: War College mission endures

This summer marks 20 years since I arrived in Carlisle to attend the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) as a resident student. Little did we know then that the October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen by Al-Qaeda would be the precursor to the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks on our nation.
I returned in the summer of 2003 as uniformed faculty instructor and have continued as a civilian professor upon retirement from active duty. At the opening of the 2015-2016 academic year, I shared the following reflection that is still appropriate for students of the Class of 2021 and our faculty as we face contemporary challenges across domestic and international domains”
When people ask what I do in Carlisle and hear “on the faculty of the U.S. Army War College,” there is generally a pause, followed by two questions, “What is a War College?” and “What do you teach?”
To counter their flashbacks to the War Room scenes from the movie “Dr. Strangelove” or “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” I have a mental script that begins with “The U.S. Army War College is one of DOD’s senior-level colleges and provides the capstone of joint professional military education for U.S. military officers...”
Our students [U.S. military officers and government civilians, as well as international officers] are mostly in their mid-40s and with more than 20 years of service; these military professionals are high performers with extensive experience in leading and managing organizations. As a formal professional development program, USAWC seeks to provide them with a foundation for future high-level service.
Like the other senior service (Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force) colleges, the USAWC program is designed to equip graduates with critical thinking skills that facilitate analysis of strategic situations, enable them to provide sound assessments and advice to senior leaders, and prepare them to manage complex national security organizations.
As one would imagine, our students have been very successful in their careers and are understandably confident in their abilities. They, along with our new faculty members, might wonder what we can teach them that they don’t already know and have effectively demonstrated throughout their years of service. We caution students using the title of Marshall Goldsmith’s 2007 best-selling book, “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There.”
The same applies to our faculty as we develop and present the curriculum. A quick look at the existing and emerging challenges across the globe would have us then look to theories, frameworks, and historical cases for lessons learned to guide our curriculum.
Our professional military education mission mirrors that of other educational programs. Pertinent to adult education, Patricia Shields reminds us of the tradition of classical pragmatism. She discusses the applicability of the four Ps: practical, pluralism, participatory, and provisional. Our USAWC should likewise be practical by demonstrating the link between theories and our students’ broad experiences. The diversity of our constituents within the U.S. government and across our society as well as the interdependence of policy and decision-making systems reveals pluralism in the realm of national security.
Developing a clear understanding of the global environment, defining the problem spaces, and offering potential approaches toward solutions requires the participatory engagement by myriad members of the national security enterprise. Lastly, adopted policies are rarely “best” permanent solutions given the changing nature of the strategic environment. In our realm, all policies and practices are provisional.
My faculty colleagues continually examine how we should attempt to educate our USAWC students. Our commandant — the college president — projects a vision that includes “strategic leaders and ideas invaluable to the Army and Nation.” To do so, we are faced with several paradoxes: Our faculty must educate both broadly and deeply. We must not only expose our students to proven ways to address known challenges but also enhance their ability to adapt and create their own tools for new situations. We must encourage students to share their experiences while helping them to view situations through different lenses.
Each of these paradoxes presents a challenge to our faculty, who want to fully equip our students for the future while enabling them to perform effectively in their following assignments. One colleague called this “educating for certainty.” But we must acknowledge that we are unable to do that. The future provides both continuity and change. So our educational approach should account for both and accordingly prepare our students to operate in the strategic landscape they will encounter.
During the opening weeks of this new academic year, the USAWC faculty must also accept the challenge to get bigger and move away from our own areas of comfort. That is our professional obligation as much as it is for our students. We have to accept that we may not always have the right answer to provide to our learners to solve problems that have yet to materialize.
In designing courses and lessons, we should bridge the gap between preparing students for their next assignment and developing them for their roles in an uncertain future. The overarching goal is to provide our graduates with the best possible preparation for future service to the Nation through this educational experience. If we as faculty are successful, then graduates of our USAWC program will have learned “how to think” and pragmatism in collaborative planning and execution of strategies to support U.S. national security interests.
So if you still want to know what I do, be forewarned that it is more than just teach — we are developing strategic leaders.”
Col. Charles D. Allen, U.S. Army, Ret., is professor of leadership and cultural studies at the U.S. Army War College.
