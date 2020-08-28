Community Voices: War College mission endures

Like the other senior service (Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force) colleges, the USAWC program is designed to equip graduates with critical thinking skills that facilitate analysis of strategic situations, enable them to provide sound assessments and advice to senior leaders, and prepare them to manage complex national security organizations.

As one would imagine, our students have been very successful in their careers and are understandably confident in their abilities. They, along with our new faculty members, might wonder what we can teach them that they don’t already know and have effectively demonstrated throughout their years of service. We caution students using the title of Marshall Goldsmith’s 2007 best-selling book, “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There.”

The same applies to our faculty as we develop and present the curriculum. A quick look at the existing and emerging challenges across the globe would have us then look to theories, frameworks, and historical cases for lessons learned to guide our curriculum.