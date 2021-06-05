Community Voices: USAWC Carlisle experiences of 2021

This summer two cohorts of U.S. Army War College students will graduate, adding to the lineage that started in November 1904. The Resident Education Program (REP) will graduate in early June and followed by the Distance Education Program (DEP) in mid-July — together they will comprise the USAWC Class of 2021. It would be an understatement to say that their Carlisle Experience was different from previous years.

As in all life journeys, each year provides its own challenges, and academic year 2020-2021 certainly presented significant global and domestic issues. The acknowledgment of the COVID-19 global pandemic in mid-March 2020 had immediate implications for Carlisle Barracks and the War College. We had to react quickly to change from the all-too-comfortable conduct of in-person/face-to-face instruction to deliver our professional military education courses by remote means.

For many faculty members, it entailed crash courses in several and varied application platforms, such as Zoom, Teams, Blackboard, WebEx, and Virbela to deliver the content of our electives. Faculty had to adjust, adapt, and recraft methods of teaching. This challenge provided the opportunity for the DEP faculty to share their experience and expertise with the REP faculty. REP Students also had to reframe their roles as learners in the remote environment, something our DEP students navigate throughout their two-year course.