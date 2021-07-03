Community Voices: Thoughts for Independence Day 2021 — freedom of speech

Technological innovations allow anyone to have a public voice through the ubiquitous social media platforms, news services, internet blogs, and omnipresent cell phones. Paradoxically the more access we have to make public speech and to express our views, the less likely we are to listen to others. This is apparent in the polarization not only between political parties, but also within them. Our ability to make public proclamations has become paired with unswerving belief in being right and that others must be wrong. It has use of rhetoric to support one’s interpretations of “fact.” This applies to both sides of the political spectrum.

A proffered remedy to the rancor is to engage with others to gain alternate perspectives and develop empathy with those who hold different views. In several forums, we were invited to participate in uncomfortable and difficult conversations.

What I have observed of several such engagements is the need for practiced facilitation, lest the conversations devolve into unresolvable debates. I am reminded of a quote attributed to actor Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock of Star Trek): “Those who cannot hear an angry shout may strain to hear a whisper.”