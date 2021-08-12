Community Voices: The fallacy of critical racy theory

At a congressional hearing on the Defense Department’s budget Republican Matt Gaetz, who has been accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl, had a sensitive question for defense secretary Lloyd Austin.
He said the U.S. military was destroying the morale of its troops by teaching critical race theory. Austin was dismissive of Gaetz, but his Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley responded. "I've read Mao Zedong. I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a communist."
He added, "... and I want to understand white rage. And I'm white."
He said he was attempting to understand why on Jan. 6, people would violently attack a federal building? He said our troops come from the American people, and to understand them, we must understand the American people. Milley said West Point is a university, a place where young people read and explore ideas.
As someone who taught African American Studies on university campuses for 50 years, I agree with Gen. Milley and pose two questions, “What is critical race theory” and “what is so dangerous about it?”
I didn’t start hearing the term “critical race theory” until folks like Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly said that universities were “forcing” white students to study it. African American Studies is a subject that is under-explored on American campuses. However, when my white students are exposed to it, they are just as interested in the material as my Black students. Their primary question is how could I have been in school so long and not have heard about these personalities and issues?
African American Studies is an interdisciplinary course. The materials we covered also came up in their other classes. Africans did not come to North America without a history and culture. After enduring the Middle Passage, they were systematically stripped of their culture, and Africans’ contributions to the U.S. are not limited to picking, singing, dancing and athletics.
How can young white students having this knowledge intellectually damage them? The opposite is true. Not having this knowledge is damaging to them as they begin to live and work in an ethnically diverse society.
It is a mistake to graduate college students with a monocultural view who are incapable of dealing with a multicultural society. How can it be wrong to teach them that persons from all ethnic groups have made significant contributions to our country?
Critical race theory is a boogeyman trotted out by right-wing pundits to promote a monocultural view of our world. What is it that this group who keeps railing against critical race theory hopes to accomplish by insisting that only one group built this magnificent country?
African American Studies spends very little to no time attacking white people because the goal of the class is to investigate the contributions of persons of African descent. Are these attackers of a mythical “critical race theory” arguing that this cannot be done without castigating whites? Do white students realizing that both Thomas Jefferson and George Washington owned a significant number of slaves, and they sometimes sexually exploited young African women, take anything away from modern day whites who practice a completely different brand of democracy. Remember our country has put an African American man in the White House, and an African-South Asian woman in the vice presidency.
It seems like telling the truth about past presidents, slavery, segregation and Jim Crow illuminates how enlightened our society has become, not how decadent it once was during the early years. Throughout our history, there has been constant progress in the relationship between the races like Loving (1967) and Brown (1954).
I recently read an opinion editorial in a newspaper where the writer said that critical race theory is Marxist inspired. This is the worst kind of racial pandering because this writer also said that Black Lives Matter was also grounded in Marxist ideas. Remember the early Civil Rights Movement was also dismissed as Communist-inspired?
How can protesting the shooting and/or suffocating of unarmed Black men by law enforcement officers make an individual a communist? Apparently, this writer sees anyone who disagrees with his point of view as communist, not that they would dare think some enlightened thoughts of their own in a democracy.
As we move forward as a multicultural society, we need to know more about each other, not less. To force our 21st century students into an educational system that teaches them that only one group of persons contributed to building this great democracy of ours, ignoring the contributions of a variety of other groups from around the globe, is the worst type of race-baiting propaganda.
Raymond Janifer Sr. is a professor emeritus of English and Ethnic Studies at Shippensburg University.