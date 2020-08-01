Community Voices: The COVID-19 debate

To the ends of defeating the virus, resuming our young person’s education, and revitalizing our economy, I respectfully propose two considerations. First, we all must acknowledge COVID-19 exists and is highly contagious. For many it is deadly and we need to defeat it. Second, we must all acknowledge that owing to our response there are significant educational, economic and public health issues with serious consequences.

I was recently compelled to lay off four employees. That was because a major client informed me that we were not permitted to perform work in the field for safety reasons even though the work area could accommodate social distancing and all work would follow CDC, OSHA and State Department of Health guidelines. In my opinion the directive was, at minimum, influenced by the nature of national televised news media reporting which is, again in my opinion, sensationalized and hyperbolic.