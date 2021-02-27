Community Voices: Taylor Humphreys - Carlisle’s first Black police officer

After reading the article by Joseph Cress on “Officer Jordan patrolled the beat,” and after hearing from the younger African American residents that they were unaware that there were Black policemen in Carlisle that early, I became aware that I needed to write this article.
Last year, Randy Watts interviewed me to obtain information on Taylor Humphreys, who was the first Black policeman in Carlisle, as he was writing his book “A History of Policing in Carlisle, Pennsylvania 1750-2020.” It was an interesting and enjoyable session. I will tell you some of the family story and Randy will tell you the Carlisle policing story. The Evening Sentinel published an article on Friday, July 15, 1966, “Photo Shows Police Here About Turn of Century,” with a photo including Taylor Humphreys.
Taylor Humphreys was born a slave in White Post, Clarke County, Virginia on Dec. 15, 1853. He came to Carlisle, Pa. in 1865 with his mother, Harriet (Hattie) Humphreys. In 1875, he married his childhood girlfriend, Rachel Tate. He and his family, as well as the Tates, were members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee until he moved to New Brighton, Pa. with his oldest daughter, Fannie Selby, in 1927.
He and his first wife, Rachel Tate, had 17 children; however, only four lived to adulthood: Fannie, George, Lucy, and Rachel. His wife, Rachel, died a few days after little Rachel’s birth. The only child who remained in Carlisle was Rachel, who married Peter Andrew Hodge and they had four children: Taylor, Evelyn (Bun), Augustus, and Marcus. Marcus (Mark), now deceased, was my husband.
The Borough of Carlisle’s present police force was instituted in September 1887, the final of three attempts to do so after the Civil War. Prior to this time the town had relied on Constables and part-time night patrolmen who were hired from time to time, to provide police protection. One of the four officers hired in 1887 was Taylor Humphreys (often spelled Humphries).
He was active in the Republican party, favored by the black community at that time, a residual of its role in the post-Civil War era. He was a respected leader in the community, and in that capacity, he had been elected as Constable for the Fourth Ward, at least once, prior to the 1887 organization of the police department. He was an elected Constable when the department was organized and was appointed as a full-time officer at its organization.
Taylor was the first Carlisle police officer to wear the official uniform of the department, and made a striking and professional appearance.
At the time police officers were appointed annually, part of the spoils that went to the majority party with each election. Taylor served from 1887 to 1890, being regularly reappointed in spite of changes in the politics of the town. He also served in 1893, 1897, 1900 and parts of 1906. He was a fiercely proud individual, and on two occasions he resigned from the force when he felt had he been appointed merely for his political affiliation, and not his skills as a police officer.
When his daughter Lucy was married in December 1899, the members of the police department, all white, went together and bought her an elegant gift and attended the wedding. This gesture was due, in no small measure, to their respect for Taylor both personally and professionally.
After Taylor Humphreys’ final resignation from the Police Department, he worked in many jobs, purchased several properties, and was dedicated in serving his community. Some of the organizations he was a member were: the Negro Republican Campaign Club; the Rising Sons of American where he served as 2nd President; Afro-American Republic League; Letort Lodge No. 66 F. & A.M., serving as Chaplain in 1901; a Trustee of the Lincoln Cemetery when they purchased eight feet from the Cumberland Valley Railroad (1893); and a Board member of the Union Cemetery, the new burying ground of the colored people of Carlisle dedicated on June 25, 1905.
Before Taylor Humphreys left Carlisle, all of his property was sold at Public Auction and was sold to Sidney Spraglin, Sr., the highest bidder. Several years later, James and Christine Brady purchased the property. In March 2007, the property on Lincoln Street was sold at a Public Auction and the highest bidder was Marcus and Ruth Hodge. Sometime later, I did a title search on the property and found out that the property was owned by Taylor Humphreys. An interesting note; Taylor Humphreys, Sidney Spraglin, Sr., James Brady and Marcus Hodge were all Trustees of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. That property is now the property of the Church; gifted by Marcus and Ruth Hodge, Rev. Dr. William E. Jones, and Rev. Delores E. Jones.
Taylor Humphreys died on Oct. 5, 1941. His wife and daughter sent his body back to Carlisle and he was funeralized from the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. His legacy still lives on in the hearts of his great-grandchildren; Faye Hodge, Perrianne Hodge Davis and Mark A. Hodge, and other grandchildren covering six generations.
This Community Voices article was submitted by longtime Carlisle resident Ruth E. Hodge with the help of local author Randy Watts.