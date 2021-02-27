Community Voices: Taylor Humphreys - Carlisle’s first Black police officer

The Borough of Carlisle’s present police force was instituted in September 1887, the final of three attempts to do so after the Civil War. Prior to this time the town had relied on Constables and part-time night patrolmen who were hired from time to time, to provide police protection. One of the four officers hired in 1887 was Taylor Humphreys (often spelled Humphries).

He was active in the Republican party, favored by the black community at that time, a residual of its role in the post-Civil War era. He was a respected leader in the community, and in that capacity, he had been elected as Constable for the Fourth Ward, at least once, prior to the 1887 organization of the police department. He was an elected Constable when the department was organized and was appointed as a full-time officer at its organization.

Taylor was the first Carlisle police officer to wear the official uniform of the department, and made a striking and professional appearance.