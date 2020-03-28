Community Voices: Seeking hope from those who came before

The article went on to explain how kind neighbors and concerned citizens proactively visited the homes to care for livestock, provide for the sick, and even to maintain or harvest their crops. The article recounted how these same people were equally concerned about other families who might live out in even more remote regions without access to any sort of care and how they might try to contact them and lend aid.

It is very important for me to take a moment and convey the very real jeopardy that these good Samaritans were undertaking. Just based on the many articles in The Sentinel alone, no one was receiving any definite direction on the risk level of the condition. One article mentioned how the Market on the Square alternated in one day from keeping all doors open to allow in fresh air to reversing course and closing them to “keep out the flu.” These selfless individuals were not medical professionals and had no protection from what they were facing in those homes.

By Christmas 1918, the papers were in fact more likely to contain positive stories. Such as how the C. H. S. Football Team lost five weeks of their season but still managed to salvage the rest. And mention of the enthusiasm that people felt when they were finally able to resume their normal lives and activities. We recovered then and I am confident that we will recover now as well.