Community Voices: Seeking hope from those who came before

We have all been inundated by news and information about the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. So much so, that I debated on the merits of proposing yet another of a long procession of perspectives on the topic to The Sentinel editors.
However, I do feel that by committing my thoughts to paper at this time, it might offer a view that both benefits and encourages others. One of my own favorite hobbies is to research historic topics that capture my interest about the local region. I approach this with great enthusiasm, and it typically involves one or more visits to the Cumberland County Historical Society.
I also perform informal research in sources such as Newspapers.com or my ever-growing collection of local history books that my wife maintains an uneasy relationship with. And I have learned to hide the distinctive bags that Bedford Antiques packages my purchases in from her!
My latest topic of interest became the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, when reminded of it by Joseph Cress’ recent “Tour Through Time” article in the Sentinel. It inspired my curiosity as to whether any of the archival newspapers from the era might mention something that would be helpful when coping with our current crisis.
As I had to stay home due to social distancing, I was limited to online searches at home using Newspapers.com. It was at this point that I truly began to doubt the wisdom of my course of action. We are all struggling to cope already with tragic stories on a daily basis, and here I was seeking even more from a century ago.
For several evenings in a row last week, I simultaneously followed the aggressive spread of a pandemic across Cumberland County in both the Spring of 2020 and the Fall of 1918. In the 1918 papers I would read about the rapidly increasing casualty counts, the closing of businesses and organizations, the cancellation of events, and of charitable outreach such as the sewing of masks and pneumonia jackets by people at home. Schools closed over the course of those weeks and many teachers became volunteer nurses.
The Red Cross resorted to paying people to attend the sick when insufficient volunteers could be found. The government issued increasingly strict directives in an unpredictable effort to hinder the spread. I found myself overcome at times with a sense of sadness and despair from my firsthand experience of reliving our current crisis in 102-year-old newspapers. I even set the project aside for several days and debated over whether I wanted to continue.
One newspaper story among all that gloom and tragedy kept my interest alive. It was a story of altruistic generosity and compassion that happened right in our local area. On Oct. 25, 1918, The Sentinel ran a story titled “Epidemic Causes Bad Conditions in Rural Districts in County.” Among other accounts of rural hardship, I found a description of how “whole families of five or six persons are ill, critically ill, while there is no one to care or them or feed the stock.”
The article went on to explain how kind neighbors and concerned citizens proactively visited the homes to care for livestock, provide for the sick, and even to maintain or harvest their crops. The article recounted how these same people were equally concerned about other families who might live out in even more remote regions without access to any sort of care and how they might try to contact them and lend aid.
It is very important for me to take a moment and convey the very real jeopardy that these good Samaritans were undertaking. Just based on the many articles in The Sentinel alone, no one was receiving any definite direction on the risk level of the condition. One article mentioned how the Market on the Square alternated in one day from keeping all doors open to allow in fresh air to reversing course and closing them to “keep out the flu.” These selfless individuals were not medical professionals and had no protection from what they were facing in those homes.
By Christmas 1918, the papers were in fact more likely to contain positive stories. Such as how the C. H. S. Football Team lost five weeks of their season but still managed to salvage the rest. And mention of the enthusiasm that people felt when they were finally able to resume their normal lives and activities. We recovered then and I am confident that we will recover now as well.
So, what did I gather from this difficult journey through the 1918 Influenza Epidemic in Carlisle? My interpretation is that we do not need to be victims of circumstance.
Like those good Samaritans, we can find a way to make a difference for the better. It certainly does not require plunging into a home where we might become infected ourselves. But just by paying closer attention to those in our community and by ensuring that people have access to the information and services that are available to them.
We can make time for that extra phone call to explain a disaster loan program to a fellow businessperson or donate to a local charity when they list items that they need. Just as with compound interest, many small acts of kindness have a cumulative impact on the community at large.
Jim Griffith and his family own Create-A-Palooza in downtown Carlisle and he is a member of the Downtown Carlisle Association.
