Community Voices: On being a veteran in 2020

The suicide statistics remains most distressing. While its 2020 report is delayed, in 2019 VA estimated that 13.5 percent of suicide victims in this country are former service members — remember that veterans are only 8% of the U.S population. Through 2017, the veterans suicide rate was 1.5 times higher than their peers in the general population. From 2005 to 2017, U.S. adult suicide rates increased by nearly 44 percent; in 2017, 18-34 year-old post-Gulf War veterans had the highest suicide rate among all veterans.

Disturbingly, 58.7 percent of veterans under recent VA care who died by suicide had been diagnosed with mental health or substance abuse disorder. And, after adjusting for age, the 2017 rate of suicide among women veterans was 2.2 times the rate among non-veteran women. Though some may believe war trauma is a major factor, previous studies found suicides among non-deployed post-Gulf War II veterans were greater than among those who had deployed.

As our veterans are celebrated in parades and television special programs and as they are treated to free meals on Veterans Day and recognition during sports events, we must affirm our nation’s obligation to care for our veterans. DoD must keep the faith with military members and their families by preparing for their inevitable return to society. The specter of unemployment, homelessness, and suicide should not be the legacy of military service.