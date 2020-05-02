Community Voices: Moving away from the old normal as we fight a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like many Americans, I awake each morning to news broadcasts and commentaries about the novel coronavirus, now-labeled COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the day and over the course of each week, update alerts, televised information briefings, and online town hall meetings are now part of the landscape. And each evening, newscasters and late-night talk show hosts recap the carnage.

Across the globe the numbers are staggering, with over 3 million infected by the virus and more than 200,000 fatalities. In the United States, with over a million people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of fatalities in the last week of April exceeded the 58,220 deaths recorded as U.S. casualties of the Vietnam War.

Dubbed “Vietnam: The Ten Thousand Day War” in the 1980 Canadian documentary, the first death was recorded on June 8, 1956. The last two deaths were two U.S. Marines killed in Vietnam on April 29, 1975, one day before the evacuation of the U.S. embassy and the fall of Saigon.

National Public Radio recently reported the first COVID-19 U.S. death occurred Feb. 6. It took less than 90 days to match the number of deaths incurred during nearly 20 years of war in Vietnam.