The May 12 issue of State Rep. Barb Gleim’s “The Barb Wire” newsletter addressed the town halls the county commissioners have been hosting. The purpose of these is to educate the public about the lack of sustainable funding to support the current level of county-funded mental health services.

In the first sentence where Rep. Gleim referred to the lack of mental health funding as ”a gap they perceive in their budget,” I knew we were off to a bad start. As someone living with a mental health disability, hearing the word “perceive” raises a flag. It is saying that what someone thinks is not real, it is only their perception of it being real. It will take real dollars to pay for the gap between the revenue and expenditures for county-funded mental health services. The question is where that money will come from to make up the difference.

Rep. Gleim states, “It is my job to provide transparent facts about how your tax dollars are being spent,” followed by a list of monies the county has received from the state. I sense she thinks the state has given the county more than enough for mental health and “Cumberland County needs to ... step up with the hundreds of millions of dollars it has received and appropriate accordingly.”

Gleim refers to the $50 million the county received from the federal government due to COVID-19 as “state funds.” It is a stretch to reframe the one-time money given by the federal government to the states to disburse as state appropriated dollars. This money was not collected by the state from Pennsylvania taxpayers. If they want to take credit for the $50 million, then next year they can take the blame when the county doesn’t get its $50 million state appropriated dollars.

Gleim outlines how COVID-19 dollars have been allocated. She mentions the “nearly $8 million from the sale of Claremont nursing home” not yet spent. Adds in the “over $800,000 from the opioid settlement fund to use at their discretion.” And finishes up with the “over $13.1 million in a grant to be split with Dauphin County from the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.” Gleim recognizes that some of the money is “primarily opioid dollars ... and spent on drug addiction services, of which mental health is a part.”

I’d like to provide some context. Drug and alcohol substance use treatment, though considered by some as mental health, is its own department with its own budget. County-funded mental health services don’t share funding with D&A. Like it or not, it is unlikely the $8 million from the Claremont sale will be used to pay for the funding gap. The grant money is earmarked for a project. The county can’t steal money from it.

Gleim shares she has been part of sounding the alarm at the state level pertaining to the “MH/ID waiver funding.” IDD waivers have nothing to do with county-funded mental health services. Though called MH/IDD, they are separate departments.

Marginalization toward those with serious mental illness is still accepted in the U.S. In the last sentence, Rep. Gleim refers to the work by advocates seeking adequate and sustainable funding as being done for “political purposes.” If IDD services or funding Medicare for senior adults was substituted for “mental health care and services,” I wonder if Rep. Gleim would be as quick to label their efforts as being done for political purposes.

Upon reading, “Legislators within the county recognize that monies could have been set aside this year, and future years, for much needed mental health services ...” I realized she was speaking for our entire state delegation. Basically, the county needs to budget better and not count on any increased funding.

The county probably could take money from other line items in the short term. However, eventually, without an increase in state funds for our county-funded mental health services, cuts will become necessary.

Moving forward, after the 2023-2024 budget is passed, we need to advocate with Gov. Sharpio’s administration asking that in the next budget proposal, the governor significantly increases the amount for county-funded services. The $20 million in this year’s proposal simply is not enough to cover 67 counties.

For more details on county mental health funding visit the county website at cumberlandcountypa.gov.

Theresa Myers is a constitutional conservative, co-founder and former chairwoman of the Western Cumberland County Republican Club and Republican precinct committeewoman.