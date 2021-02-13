Community Voices: Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers - a Carlisle connection to Black history

“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. Lt. Col. Rogers, Field Artillery, distinguished himself in action while serving as commanding officer…”

“Lt. Col. Rogers’ dauntless courage and heroism inspired the defenders of the fire support base to the heights of valor to defeat a determined and numerically superior enemy force. His relentless spirit of aggressiveness in action are in the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit, and the U.S. Army.”

For his actions during the battle in which he was thrice wounded, Rogers received the Medal of Honor presented by President Richard Nixon at the White House on May 14, 1970.

As one of three African-American officer students in the U.S. Army War College Class of 1971 and the one with a Medal of Honor, expectations had to be high. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Rogers’ graduation from the War College here in Carlisle and provides an opportunity to review whether the expectations were met.