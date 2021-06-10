Community Voices: Look back as we move ahead

Ashe’ is a West African philosophical concept of the power to make things happen and produce change. Ashe is further defined as the divine force, energy, and power to make things happen, similar to the word Amen. The Sankofa, a symbol used by the Akan people of Ghana, is depicted as a bird with its head turned backward, taking an egg from its back. It expresses the importance of reaching back to knowledge gained in the past and bringing it into the present to make progress.

Minister Sonya Browne’s wisdom beseeched us to look back while moving ahead. So too did President Lincoln at the Gettysburg Dedication: “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us … that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Now is the time for ALL of us to commit to a rebirth of freedom for everyone in America and a re-dedication to preserving our democracy, which remains the greatest on the face of the earth, despite recent and ongoing attempts to weaken it. Historically, cataclysmic events spurred Americans to unprecedented unified action to pursue a common goal — think Pearl Harbor and 9/11.