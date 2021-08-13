Community Voices: It's Social Security's birthday - and it isn't broken

Can Social Security be adjusted to continue paying full benefits to future generations? Yes, and the fixes are actually rather straightforward and manageable.

According to Kathleen Romig, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a few easy tweaks could make the program sustainable for the foreseeable future at full benefits. I asked her whether Social Security is broken, and she responded, “No. It's going to need some tweaks in order to be sustainably financed over the long term, but the fundamental structure is sound.”

Romig explained that a slight increase in the payroll tax (perhaps increasing the current 6.2% to somewhere around 7% for both employees and employers), combined with removing the cap on taxable earnings (currently around $142,000), would do the trick.

Making these changes is a choice. If we as a people value this program and want it to continue at full strength, there is no reason that we cannot make this choice.

Freedom is a cherished American value. Freedom is not just about the absence of something causing you harm, such as violence, or oppressing you, such as an authoritarian government. Freedom is also about the presence of something, such as the conditions, opportunities, resources and abilities necessary to live the lives that we wish to lead.

We will all face the inevitable constraints of old age, such as reduced labor market participation and health challenges. Social arrangements and policy decisions can either constrain or enable our freedom as we enter this period of our lives. Making logical, reasonable and manageable adjustments to the Social Security program will help to ensure a desirable sense of freedom for millions of Americans for generations to come.

Lawrence M. Eppard is a researcher, Shippensburg University faculty member, and host of the Utterly Moderate Podcast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0