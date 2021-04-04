Community Voices: How we know what we know

Truth decay has become a major problem in today’s world. In this time of rampant conspiracies, info wars, and social media manipulation, the survival of our democracy depends on not getting mired in the confusion.

The question of how we know things is more important than ever, and perhaps, more difficult than ever. Epistemology is the philosophical study of how we know things. What can it teach us?

One aspect of knowing is whether our knowledge is firsthand or not. Another is whether we have certainty, or if not, what level of confidence we can have.

Our firsthand knowledge is based on what we experience with our senses and what we can know by reason in our minds. Things we experience personally we know with virtual certainty. Things that we infer or deduce through careful reasoning we also know with virtual certainty.

As we move away from firsthand experience and reasoning, the possibly of certainty gets harder. The English philosopher John Locke tells us that we can not know these things with certainty but have to settle for levels of confidence in what we learn secondhand. He gives a useful set of criteria for setting that level of confidence in information we receive from others, which he calls testimony.