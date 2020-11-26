Community Voices: Freedom, democracy, and Thanksgiving Day 2020

Bulosan, whose parents suffered economic hardship in his native Philippines and as he also did as an immigrant laborer in California, recasts the “Freedom from Want,” in his essay. It is clear that Bulosan sought the American Dream to overcome the privation of his country of birth to become a citizen of his country of choice — The United States of America.

“It is only when we have plenty to eat — plenty of everything — that we begin to understand what freedom means. To us, freedom is not an intangible thing. When we have enough to eat, then we are healthy enough to enjoy what we eat. Then we have the time and ability to read and think and discuss things. Then we are not merely living but also becoming a creative part of life. It is only then that we become a growing part of democracy.

We do not take democracy for granted. We feel it grow in our working together — many millions of us working toward a common purpose. If it took us several decades of sacrifices to arrive at this faith, it is because it took us that long to know what part of America is ours.”

It is important for us to consider that immigrants “do not take democracy for granted.” Unlike our American citizens who may say “it can’t happen here,” immigrants have such lived experience of failed democracies, which should provide us warning.