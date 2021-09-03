Community Voices: Economic and social costs of inequality in Pennsylvania

Major inequalities exist even within much smaller geographic areas. Different neighborhoods within the city of Pittsburgh, for instance, have upward mobility rates ranging from almost 50% to less than 1% for low-income boys raised in those neighborhoods. Predictably, the two neighborhoods in question have major differences in median household income (about $50,000) and rates of single parenthood (57 percentage points) and poverty (51 percentage points), among several other differences.

We should be clear that our research does not indicate what should be done about poverty or inequality, or whether conservative or liberal approaches are better. What our research does is provide concrete evidence of the negative consequences of allowing such problems to exist. Agreeing on a common set of facts is a crucial step toward having fruitful conversations about what is to be done to address these problems.