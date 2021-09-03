Community Voices: Economic and social costs of inequality in Pennsylvania

Americans can sometimes boil issues like poverty and inequality down to matters of subjective personal preference. Yet there are a variety of concrete, measurable economic and social costs that society will be forced to deal with if these problems persist, regardless of our individual preferences.
Our own research demonstrates some of these costs. Take child poverty as an example. Many Americans are aware that, compared to the average non-poor child, the average child who grows up impoverished is less likely to be as healthy and economically productive in adulthood.
What is sometimes missed is that child poverty costs the non-poor as well. We estimate that a variety of costs associated with child poverty — including reduced economic productivity and increased crime and health costs – end up costing the state of Pennsylvania approximately $39 billion per year. This number exceeds the state’s total General Fund spending for all of 2019 (year of analysis).
Like many problems in life, it is much cheaper to pay to prevent poverty than to pay to address its consequences. We estimate that for every dollar spent on reducing child poverty, society saves at least $7 with respect to the economic costs of poverty.
Reducing child poverty in our state is thus about more than subjective moral commitments and personal preferences; it is also about these objective and measurable economic costs as well.
Or consider inequality. Like in most states, communities across Pennsylvania are highly unequal on a number of indicators, including socioeconomic and educational profiles, degree of segregation, quality of institutions (such as schools), stability of neighborhood populations, available peer networks, available adult role models and adult supervision, degree of social cohesion, prevalence of violence, predominant family structures, and local marriage and labor markets, to name a few.
Conservatives and liberals agree that regardless of one’s starting point in life, they should have access to the American dream. Unfortunately, community inequalities such as these restrict such access. Studies using big data to compare the adult outcomes of Americans to the characteristics of the communities they grew up in suggest that community-level characteristics influence whether or not people become successful adults.
Take the example of single parenthood. A variety of studies suggest that the structure of a child’s own family matters a great deal for their likelihood of adult success. Additionally, the family structure of your neighbors matters for you personally, regardless of your own family’s characteristics. Living in a community with many single parents is strongly negatively correlated with upward mobility rates even for children who themselves live in married-parent households.
Given this evidence, it is troubling to see how unequal communities are across the state of Pennsylvania. County single-parenthood rates, for instance, range from as high as almost 53% to as low as around 18% across the state. Other characteristics — including poverty, violence, racial segregation and social capital — are similarly unequal.
Predictably, adult outcomes for boys raised in these unequal counties are also incredibly unequal. Boys who grow up in low-income families are almost five times more likely to be upwardly mobile in adulthood if their family lives in Montgomery County (almost 18% make it to the top 20%) instead of Forest County (less than 4%). Other inequalities in adult outcomes include household income ($17,534 difference), marriage (33 percentage point difference), college graduation (almost 30 percentage points), and incarceration (10 percentage points).
Major inequalities exist even within much smaller geographic areas. Different neighborhoods within the city of Pittsburgh, for instance, have upward mobility rates ranging from almost 50% to less than 1% for low-income boys raised in those neighborhoods. Predictably, the two neighborhoods in question have major differences in median household income (about $50,000) and rates of single parenthood (57 percentage points) and poverty (51 percentage points), among several other differences.
We should be clear that our research does not indicate what should be done about poverty or inequality, or whether conservative or liberal approaches are better. What our research does is provide concrete evidence of the negative consequences of allowing such problems to exist. Agreeing on a common set of facts is a crucial step toward having fruitful conversations about what is to be done to address these problems.
We want to end on this positive note: if we choose to act, these problems are avoidable. Child poverty rates range from as high as around 22% to as low as less than 4% among wealthy OECD countries. Similar differences exist on measures of income and wealth inequalities. This wide variation is largely the result of how different countries choose to structure their tax policies and social programs.
We are not powerless in the face of social problems if we avoid defeatism, agree to rely on facts and data, and work together in good faith.
Lawrence M. Eppard is a researcher, Shippensburg University faculty member, and host of the Utterly Moderate Podcast. Michael McLaughlin is a researcher, Illinois Wesleyan University faculty member, and host of the Scheme podcast.