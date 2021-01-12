Community Voices: Dr. King's reflection on 'The Other America'

Many Americans are bidding good riddance to 2020 and looking forward to a new year. As we enter 2021, Americans should continue to reflect on the vision conveyed by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his “I Have a Dream” speech given Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington.

More importantly, we should assess whether that vision remains relevant and still desirable. If so, then what are we doing to bring it to fruition?

After the triumphs of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it was obvious to Dr. King that while progress had been made in national legislation, great disparities still persisted in the realities of day-to-day existence for Americans. In an April 1967 lecture at Stanford University, King delivered this fiery rhetoric about “The Other America.”[https://www.crmvet.org/docs/otheram.htm]