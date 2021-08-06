Community Voices: Advice to new War College class

Each year at the end of July, a new Resident Education Program student body arrives in Carlisle to begin U.S. Army War College studies. This year’s cohort is part of the USAWC Class of 2022.

My similar journey began two decades ago with meeting our seminar mates in early August 2000, then engaging in the curriculum, and finally completing the course with graduation in June 2001. Like our new students, I was excited and anxious about the year ahead.

From our first meeting, I was impressed by the quality of my seminar peers. Each of us came from diverse backgrounds of branches, services and components (active, guard/reserve and civilian), as well as from various countries represented by international fellows. It was clear that although we had very bright individual members with extensive experience and unique expertise, no one was as bright as the collective talent within the seminar.

Egos, therefore, had to be placed in check. We had to manage our personalities and be aware of our preferences as well as biases in this new learning environment. Appropriately, an early objective for the war college was to establish norms that would guide our behavior within the seminar and with members of the other seminars across the student body.