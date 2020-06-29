Cal Thomas: DC is already a ‘state’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the latest of many cynical and highly political moves, the House of Representatives last week passed a measure that would transform the District of Columbia and make it the 51st state.

“DC,” as it is often abbreviated by locals, is already a “state.” It is a state of corruption, crime, and dysfunction. The only reason Democrats favor the nation’s capital becoming a state is that it would gain two senators, who would almost certainly be Democrats and its “delegate,” Eleanor Holmes Norton, could then vote in the House. Currently she can only participate in committee hearings with the permission of the chairperson.

The Founders specifically prohibited the District from becoming a state, but who listens to them anymore as rioters deface and pull down some of their statues and liberal judges rewrite the Constitution to conform to the spirit of the age?

As Time magazine has noted: “…the lack of statehood for the capital is enshrined in the Constitution. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 of the document reads, ‘The Congress shall have Power To …exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.’”