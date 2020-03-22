Bill McClellan: A view from the back of the herd

Hmmm.

As far as the level of your concern about the virus goes, I would not want to impugn your sense of community, but old people with preexisting conditions are costing Medicare a fortune. Eating up Social Security, too. If I didn’t think you had thought of that already, I wouldn’t have mentioned it.

Can I still count on you to self-quarantine if you have the sniffles?

Then there is the matter of children. They may not be harmed by the virus, but almost surely they can spread it. Parents are being advised to watch their kids themselves, and not let them play with their friends. I am not sure how that will work. My wife’s younger brother, who has two school-aged children, sent us a note from Texas.

“Home-schooling is not working. Two students suspended for fighting and a teacher fired for drinking on the job.”

Can I count on parents?

Even more troubling, can I count on me?