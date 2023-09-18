This spacious and open 2-story home plan with 3,500+ square feet features a 1st floor owner's suite, tucked away at the rear of the home, and 3 additional bedrooms, plus a loft, on the second floor.. Generous spaces, an open plan characterize the first floor living spaces, with classic design features. The foyer, flanked by a study and dining room, opens to a sweeping 2-story great room that flows into the spacious kitchen and bumped out breakfast area. A large pantry is convenient to kitchen, but tucked out of sight, near the optional butler's pantry. A mudroom entry from the garage is located near the first floor laundry room.