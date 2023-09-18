Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a first-floor flex room, and a 2-car garage with mudroom entry.. The Charlottes first floor is open, welcoming, and provides versatility with a flex room just off the foyer. A bumped-out dining area off the open kitchen with center island creates a beautifully light-filled space, which can optionally open to a patio or other type of outdoor living. The great room with triple windows (and the option to add more!) adds a spacious feel to the home. Convenient 2nd floor laundry near all 4 bedrooms. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)