Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. The Lehigh single-family home combines smart design with light-filled spaces. Enter the inviting foyer, where versatile flex space can be used as a playroom, living room or office. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island and walk-in pantry and connects to the dining and family room. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter and leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, a loft is an ideal entertaining spot outside 3 spacious bedrooms and a double vanity bath. The luxurious owner's suite offers a cozy getaway with walk-in closets and private bathroom. You'll love The Lehigh. Take advantage of our flexible financing options with NVR Mortgage, which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the costly... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.