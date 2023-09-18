Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the expansive family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Storage is easily handled in the spacious walk-in pantry located just off the kitchen. Entering from the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away which could also be converted into a first floor bedroom. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms offer abundant private space with a shared full bath for the secondary bedrooms. You can add a 3rd bathroom on the top floor in bedroom 4 for a private bath in a secondary bedroom. Your luxurious owner's suite with oversized bath will stun with its wide double bowl vanity and two huge... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.