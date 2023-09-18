Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. The Columbia single-family home is just as inviting as it is functional. Discover a magnificently spacious floor plan with custom flex areas. The welcoming family room effortlessly flows into the gourmet kitchen and dining area, so you never miss a moment. Add a covered porch for those warm summer nights and use the family entry to control clutter. On the second floor, 4 large bedrooms await, with the option to change one to a cozy loft for more living and entertaining space. Your luxurious owner's suite offers a walk-in closet and a spa-like double vanity bath. You have the option to finish the basement where you can enjoy a whole separate living space. Add a bedroom and/or bathroom on this level and you can have a 5 bedroom home! Come home to The Columbia today. Take advantage of our... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.