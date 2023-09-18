Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. Not too big, not too small. The Ballenger is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility and a finished basement. Enter through the front covered porch into a flex room - where you decide how it functions to best suite your lifestyle. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the owner's bedroom offers two roomy walk-in closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. Off the dining room, add a rear covered porch or deck for your very own outdoor oasis. Finish the basement for even more living space for the family to enjoy! Take advantage of our flexible financing options with NVR Mortgage, which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.