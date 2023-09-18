Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. The Allegheny single-family home allow today's families to easily spend time together or spread out. The convenient family entry off the 2-car garage controls clutter. The inviting family room opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, so entertaining is easy. Extend the living space outdoors with an optional covered porch. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a loft for more gathering space. Your luxury owner's suite comes complete with a walk-in closet and double vanity bath. Finish the basement for more living space. Come see all The Allegheny has to offer. Take advantage of our flexible financing options with NVR Mortgage, which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.