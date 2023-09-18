Convenient first-floor living with a charming exterior design, including a welcoming front porch.. The Berkley features an open floor plan, a 2-car garage with mudroom entry, and the option for a second-floor loft space or an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and loft. The owners suite is situated in its own corner of the house, with a private bathroom and expansive closet. The kitchen opens to the family room with the option for a cathedral ceiling with wood beams. Explore all the options available to make the Berkley model suit your personal needs! (See Community Sales Manager for details.)