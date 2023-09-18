The Stonecroft is an upscale home offering one-floor living at its best.. The great room makes a grand impression, with lofty windows and optional fireplace, heightened ceiling, and arched entryway. This central area gives easy access to the formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and rear patio. The owners suite, a quiet retreat with plenty of space to relax, features twin closets and a large private bath with optional window seat or whirlpool. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are on the other side of the house. The study near the front entry brings in the sunlight with optional French doors and bay window. The Stonecroft Model has four elevations from which to choose. Other options include a full basement and storage above the garage. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)