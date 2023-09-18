Welcome to Ryan Homes at Green Lane Meadows, where scenic beauty meets modern conveniences! Green Lane Meadows is Fairview Township's newest and most affordable new construction community offering luxury single family homes in the West Shore School District, located in the heart of New Cumberland, PA. We offer a collection of homes that are designed to fit the way you live, making your day-to-day life easier and less chaotic. The Alberti Ranch single-family home has it all. Enter the foyer and discover an open-concept living space made to fit how you live. The gourmet kitchen, dinette, and family room flow together effortlessly. Through a recessed opening, find a luxurious owner's bedroom with a double bowl vanity, oversized shower and a walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms sit in a separate wing, or opt for flex space to use as a study or office. An optional covered porch brings the outside in for extra living space. A finished lower level can feature a full bath, wet bar and bedroom. The Alberti Ranch is just right. Take advantage of our flexible financing options with NVR Mortgage, which makes closing on your NEW home more affordable than ever. Let us show you the value of new construction and forget the... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.