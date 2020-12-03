One nurse's sacrifice

Especially in the early months of COVID-19, convincing residents of the dangers of the disease was a difficult task.

With the shutdown order, few people knew someone first-hand who had the disease or worried for someone in an affected long-term care facility, and a pandemic on this scale had simply not been experienced by most people living today.

That's why it had been so important to hear from someone who both saw patients struggling with the disease and who struggled with it herself.

Jan Mercer, who volunteered to move from her department to help with COVID-19 patients at Holy Spirit Hospital, then-owned by Geisinger, was very open about the fear she saw in patients and her own fear she experienced after her diagnosis and hospitalization.

And, perhaps more importantly, she was very detailed about the aftermath of the disease - how it wasn't just the brush with death at the hospital, but its lasting effects on her lungs about which she wanted people to know.

Her story was the clearest sense early on just what dangers this disease truly posed to health care workers and residents in general.

