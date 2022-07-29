You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS on the O litter of puppies. Their... View on PetFinder
Ollie
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS on the O litter of puppies. Their... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Development advances at Upper Allen Township intersection, including a proposed Chik-fil-A restaurant
Linlo Properties has begun site work for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike.
Check out The Sentinel's annual Best Of Cumberland County special edition which honors the top three businesses in 153 various categories.
Troopers said they found several animals to be malnourished and dehydrated with no access to water.
MECHANICSBURG — Seth Hughes of Boiling Springs has bought Mechanicsburg-based Mowery construction company, the company announced on Wednesday.
The crash occurred on Interstate 81 south in West Hanover Township Friday night.
CAMP HILL — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a building collapse in Camp Hill on Friday afternoon.
Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
Today's police log includes DUI charges among others stemming from a motorcycle crash, as well as a simple assault charge following a domestic.
Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries by a York County deputy coroner, police said.
Police said that upon arrival, Michael Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall.