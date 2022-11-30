Nolan Gilbert, sr., F, Cumberland Valley

The Eagles’ 2021 starting lineup was complete as any, and Gilbert was a crucial piece to CV’s consistency. Helping CV to its first Commonwealth Division crown since 2014 — and the first outright since 1982 — Gilbert bucketed 10.7 points per game en route to a 19-8 record. With Gilbert spearheading the frontcourt, the Eagles soared to their second PIAA tournament appearance in the last four years and placed seventh in the District 3 Class 6A playoff field.