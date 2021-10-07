No more excuses: Deontay Wilder rejuvenated for Fury finale

Wilder blamed his performance on a litany of fantastical factors — Breland spiking his water bottle with a muscle relaxant, Fury using illegal gloves, and even leg fatigue from supporting the elaborate costume he wore on his ring walk. He also accused referee Kenny Bayless, a teetotaler, of being drunk.

It all seemed ridiculous to everyone except Wilder and his most devoted fans, but coping with losses is a difficult part of any boxer’s job. What’s more important is whether Wilder figured out a way to improve from the fighter who seemed tactically outmatched and physically incapable of overcoming it for most rounds of his first two fights with Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), the confident British champion.

“I’ve dedicated myself and devoted my time and my body, me and my team, to reinventing myself,” Wilder said Wednesday. “I’m ready to reintroduce myself to the world. ... This fight is about redemption, retaliation and retribution.”

Wilder replaced Breland with Malik Scott, a former heavyweight who got knocked out by Wilder in 2014. Scott has rededicated Wilder to fundamentals of movement and punching, with the belief Wilder can overcome Fury’s technical precision with a practical application of his fighter’s physical strengths.